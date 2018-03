Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sterling Construction Company Inc :

* STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. AWARDED $15.8 MILLION COPPELL, TX PROJECT

* STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY - ‍WORK ON FREEPORT PARKWAY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN DURING SPRING OF 2018, AND IS EXPECTED TO TAKE 18 MONTHS TO COMPLETE​