BRIEF-Sterling Construction Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.11

March 5 (Reuters) - Sterling Construction Company Inc :

* STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY - ‍COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MILLION VERSUS $1.04 BILLION LAST YEAR

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS TO BE IN RANGE OF $23 MILLION TO $26 MILLION

* STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY - 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%