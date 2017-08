July 19 (Reuters) - Sterlite Technologies Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit 678.3 million rupees versus 416.4 million rupees last year

* June quarter consol total income 7.51 billion rupees versus 6.11 billion rupees last year

* Company is now embarking on its next leg of capacity expansion to 50 million FKM, to be completed by June 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2toKu8p Further company coverage: