Dec 13 (Reuters) - STERN GROEP NV:

* ANNOUNCES THAT EXCESS SOLVENCY ALLOWS INTERIM DIVIDEND OVER FY 2017 OF € 0.25 PER SHARE IN CASH‍​

* DIVIDEND WILL BE PAYABLE ON 22 DECEMBER 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2ADYbE3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)