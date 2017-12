Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd:

* STEVE LAUT WILL ASSUME ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE CHAIRMAN

* TIM MCKAY, CURRENTLY COO, WILL BE PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT

* ON JAN. 1, 2018 CO TO CREATE TWO COO POSITIONS

* DARREN FICHTER, CURRENTLY EVP OF CANADIAN CONVENTIONAL TO BE PROMOTED TO COO, E&P

* SCOTT STAUTH, CURRENTLY EVP, FIELD OPERATIONS TO BE PROMOTED TO COO, OIL SANDS