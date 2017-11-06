FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stewart Q3 earnings per share $0.46
#Financials
November 6, 2017 / 11:37 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Stewart Q3 earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Stewart Information Services Corp:

* Stewart reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 revenue fell 9 percent to $501.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stewart Information Services Corp- ‍board has previously formed strategic committee which has been pursuing strategic alternatives available to co

* Stewart Information Services Corp- ‍alternatives include business combinations, sale of co, and continuing to execute on co’s standalone business plan​

* Stewart Information Services Corp - ‍Q3 title revenues were “adversely” affected by business disruptions caused by hurricanes Harvey and Irma​

* Stewart Information Services Corp- ‍hurricanes had approximately $4 million impact in pretax profits in quarter​

* Stewart Information Services Corp- ‍average employee counts for Q3 of 2017 decreased about 7 percent from Q3 of 2016​

* Stewart Information Services Corp - ‍has retained and will be assisted in strategic review process by Citi as financial advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

