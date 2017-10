Oct 30 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp:

* Stifel reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 revenue $721.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $701.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.89

* Reports Q3 2017 revenue of $721.2 million

* Qtrly ‍net interest income of $100.2 million, an 80.6% increase compared with Q3 of 2016​