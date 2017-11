Nov 14 (Reuters) - STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL):

* Q3 REVENUE SEK ‍45.4​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 21.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITDA EX INVESTMENTS SEK ‍​19.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 6.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍“OUR STRONGEST QUARTER EVER - IN ALL AREAS”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)