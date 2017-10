BRIEF-STMicroelectronics ‍Q3 net income up at $236 million

Oct 26 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS:

* ‍Q3 NET REVENUES OF $2.14 BILLION, UP 11.1% SEQUENTIALLY AND 18.9% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* ‍Q3 GROSS MARGIN OF 39.5%, UP 120 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY,​

* ‍Q3 NET REVENUES TOTALED $2.14 BILLION, GROSS MARGIN WAS 39.5%, AND NET INCOME WAS $236 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS Q4 2017 REVENUES TO INCREASE ABOUT 10.0% ON A SEQUENTIAL BASIS​

* ‍GROSS MARGIN IN Q4 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 39.9% PLUS OR MINUS 2.0 PERCENTAGE POINTS.​

* Q3 FREE CASH FLOW (NON-US GAAP) US$ ‍​ 80 MILLION VERSUS US$ 100 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET REVENUES (US GAAP) $2.10 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 OPERATING INCOME (US GAAP) $258 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 NET INCOME (US GAAP) $215 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* EXPECTS 2017 NET REVENUES SHOULD GROW YEAR-OVER-YEAR BY ABOUT 18.0%​

* ‍FOR Q4: CONTINUES TO SEE SOLID DEMAND ACROSS PRODUCT GROUPS AND GEOGRAPHIES​

* Q3 OPERATING INCOME (US GAAP) $‍​ 278 MILLION VERSUS $258 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL