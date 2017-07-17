FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
23 days ago
BRIEF-Stock Spirits enters pact with Quintessential Brands Group​
#Regulatory News
July 17, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Stock Spirits enters pact with Quintessential Brands Group​

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Says ‍entered into agreements with Quintessential Brands Group​

* Deal for acquisition of 25 percent equity interest in Quintessential Brands Ireland Whiskey Ltd for cash consideration of up to EUR 18.3 million​

* Says ‍transaction is expected to be earnings enhancing to shareholders in year four​

* Says ‍assets and results of QBIW will be equity-accounted for post investment​

* Says ‍consideration will comprise an initial cash payment of EUR 15 million for 25 percent equity interest​

* says ‍consideration will comprise deferred cash consideration of up to EUR 3.3 million, payable over a five year period​

* Says ‍deferred consideration will be subject to certain performance conditions​

* Says co will finance both initial and deferred cash consideration, if payable, using undrawn debt facilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

