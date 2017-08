Aug 9 (Reuters) - STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC

* LESLEY JACKSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HER INTENTION TO RETIRE

* LESLEY JACKSON WILL STEP DOWN AS DIRECTOR OF COMPANY ON 7 NOVEMBER 2017 AND LEAVE COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 8 AUGUST 2018

* APPOINTMENT OF PAUL BAL AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO SUCCEED LESLEY

* PAUL BAL WILL JOIN BOARD IN NOVEMBER 2017