Feb 8 (Reuters) - STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB:

* DGAP-NEWS: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES CANCELS ACQUISITION OF WYRIFY BLOCKCHAIN PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY

* STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES - ‍DECISION WAS MADE AFTER COMPLETION OF STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES (SITV) DUE DILIGENCE INTO TERMS OF AGREEMENT​

* NO ASSETS OF WYRIFY WERE EVER HANDED OVER OR TRANSFERRED TO STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES