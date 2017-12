Dec 15 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp:

* FINNISH COMPETITION AND CONSUMER AUTHORITY APPROVED THE SALE OF STOCKMANN DELICATESSEN TO S GROUP

* ‍AUTHORITY REQUIRES STOCKMANN DELICATESSEN TO CONTINUE PROCUREMENT FROM TUKO LOGISTICS UNTIL END OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)