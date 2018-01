BRIEF-Stockmann Initiates Negotiations That May Lead To Position Reductions

Jan 23 (Reuters) - STOCKMANN OYJ ABP:

* STOCKMANN CONTINUES ITS EFFICIENCY MEASURES IN SUPPORT FUNCTIONS

* SAYS ‍IS CONTINUING ITS EFFICIENCY MEASURES WITH A TARGET OF ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF EUR 8 MILLION AT A MINIMUM, TO BE IMPLEMENTED MAINLY BY END OF 2018​

* WILL INITIATE COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS IN PART OF ITS FINNISH SUPPORT FUNCTIONS AFFECTING APPROXIMATELY 350 EMPLOYEES IN SUPPLY CHAIN, FINANCE AND HR​

* ‍PLANNED MEASURES MAY LEAD TO A REDUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 95 POSITIONS​

* ‍PROVISION OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 2 MILLION IS BOOKED DUE TO RESTRUCTURING IN Q1 OF 2018.​