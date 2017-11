Nov 8 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp:

* Stone Energy Corp - ‍on Nov 8, co received notice from Bank Of America that its borrowing base under credit agreement had been reduced to $100 million

* Stone Energy Corp - ‍prior to November 8, 2017 redetermination, available borrowings under credit agreement were $150 million