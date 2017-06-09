FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stone Energy says‍ workforce reduction plans are expected to be completed by end of Q2 2017
June 9, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Stone Energy says‍ workforce reduction plans are expected to be completed by end of Q2 2017

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corp says‍ workforce reduction plans are expected to be substantially completed by end of q2 of 2017 - sec filing​

* Stone Energy Corp - ‍ in connection with reductions, company estimates it will incur a pre-tax charge of approximately $5-6 million in q2 of 2017​

* Stone Energy Corp - workforce reduction percentage and range of expected charges exclude effects of a smaller reduction made in late-april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

