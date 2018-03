BRIEF-Stone Point Capital, The Karfunkel Family And The CEO To Acquire Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.

March 1 (Reuters) - Amtrust Financial Services Inc:

* STONE POINT CAPITAL, THE KARFUNKEL FAMILY AND THE CEO TO ACQUIRE AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

* AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - AMTRUST SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE $13.50 PER SHARE IN CASH

* AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES - TRANSACTION VALUES FULLY DILUTED EQUITY OF CO AT APPROXIMATELY $2.7 BILLION, EXCLUDING COMPANY’S OUTSTANDING PREFERRED STOCK.

* AMTRUST FINANCIAL - CO’S BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER BASED UPON UNANIMOUS RECOMMENDATION OF A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* AMTRUST - PER DEAL, ‍KARFUNKEL-ZYSKIND FAMILY & CERTAIN AFFILIATES AND RELATED PARTIES TO ROLLOVER THEIR SHARES IN CO FOR INTERESTS IN EVERGREEN PARENT​

* AMTRUST FINANCIAL - ‍EVERGREEN PARENT TO ACQUIRE ABOUT 45% OF CO'S SHARES THAT KARFUNKEL-ZYSKIND FAMILY, CERTAIN AFFILIATES DO NOT PRESENTLY CONTROL