March 2 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners Lp:

* STONEMOR PARTNERS ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT TEAM CHANGES

* STONEMOR PARTNERS LP - ‍NAMES LEO POUND INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* STONEMOR PARTNERS LP - POUND WILL REPLACE CURRENT CEO PAUL GRADY, WHO HAS RESIGNED AND IS LEAVING STONEMOR

* STONEMOR PARTNERS LP - ‍HIRING OF JIM FORD AS ITS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018​