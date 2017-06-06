FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-StoneMor Partners reports Q1 cash from operating activities of $12.4 mln
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 6, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-StoneMor Partners reports Q1 cash from operating activities of $12.4 mln

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners Lp

* Provides preliminary unaudited financial results for first quarter 2017 and fourth quarter 2016

* Preliminary qtrly ‍cash distributions declared per unit $0.33 for three months ended march, 2017​

* Cash from operating activities reached $12.4 million in q1 of 2017​

* "Fiscal year 2016 was a challenging year"​

* Working to remediate control issues that gave rise to discovery co been under-reporting GAAP revs, over-reporting GAAP deferred revenue​

* We aim to file our 2016 form 10-k by july 15, 2017, and our form 10-q for period ended march 31, 2017 within 45 days after that​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.