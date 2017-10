BRIEF-Stonemor Partners reports qtrly ‍net loss per limited partner unit $0.22

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners Lp

* Stonemor Partners L.P. reports financial results for 2017 first quarter

* Q1 revenue $82.9 million

* Stonemor Partners Lp - ‍it is continuing to work to complete delayed filing of its periodic reports with SEC​

* Stonemor Partners Lp - ‍anticipates filing its form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2017 no later than December 11, 2017​

* Stonemor Partners Lp - ‍anticipates filing its form 10-Q for quarter ended September 30, 2017 within 45 days after December 11, 2017​

* Stonemor Partners Lp qtrly ‍net loss per limited partner unit $0.22​