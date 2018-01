Jan 3 (Reuters) - Stoneridge Inc:

* STONERIDGE AWARDED DRIVER INFORMATION PLATFORM FOR GLOBAL COMMERCIAL VEHICLE MANUFACTURER

* STONERIDGE INC - ‍AWARD INCLUDES MEDIUM-DUTY, HEAVY-DUTY TRUCKS, REPRESENTS ESTIMATED $38 MILLION IN PEAK ANNUAL REVENUE BASED ON FORECASTED PRODUCTION LEVELS​

* STONERIDGE INC - ‍START OF PRODUCTION UNDER AWARD WILL BEGIN IN 2020​