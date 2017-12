Dec 7 (Reuters) - Stor-Age Property Reit Ltd:

* DEVELOPMENT OF CRAIGHALL SELF STORAGE PROPERTY IN TERMS OF CPC STRUCTURE

* COMPANY HAS ENTERED INTO A DEVELOPMENT AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH STOR-AGE PROPERTY HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED

* TOTAL PURCHASE CONSIDERATION (EXCLUDING VAT) PAYABLE BY STOR-AGE TO SPH IN RESPECT OF TRANSACTION IS 95 MILLION RAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: