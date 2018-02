BRIEF-Store Capital Expands Credit Facility

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Store Capital Corp:

* STORE CAPITAL EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY

* STORE CAPITAL CORP - ‍MAXIMUM BORROWING CAPACITY INCREASED TO $1.4 BILLION​

* STORE CAPITAL CORP - ‍AS EXPANDED ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM $500 MILLION TO $600 MILLION​

* STORE CAPITAL-‍EXPANDED UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $600 MILLION, ACCORDION FEATURE TO $800 MILLION FOR TOTAL MAXIMUM BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.4 BILLION​

* STORE CAPITAL CORP - ‍CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN FEBRUARY 2022 AND INCLUDES TWO SIX-MONTH EXTENSION OPTIONS, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS​