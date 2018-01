Jan 30 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa:

* THE NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS ARE NOW IN PLACE AND STOREBRAND HAS TAKEN OVER SILVER PENSJONSFORSIKRING AS UNDER PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION, INCLUDING INSURANCE PORTFOLIOS AND THE COMPANY.

* SILVER IS AS OF TODAY A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF STOREBRAND LIVSFORSIKRING AS

* THE TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND STOREBRAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)