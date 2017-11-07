FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Storebrand Liv issues SEK 1 bln tier 2 bond
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2017 / 11:58 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-‍Storebrand Liv issues SEK 1 bln tier 2 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* ‍storebrand livsforsikring as - successful placement of new tier 2 bond​

* ‍storebrand livsforsikring as has today successfully issued a new SEK 1 billion solvency ii compliant tier 2 bond issue with a coupon of 3m stibor + 2.00 per cent

* The transaction was substantially oversubscribed. The bonds will be applied for listing on the Oslo Bourse

* Danske Bank and Nordea acted as joint lead managers for the bond issue​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.