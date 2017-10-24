FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Storebrand to acquire Silver's insurance portfolio for NOK 520 mln
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2017 / 2:40 PM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-Storebrand to acquire Silver's insurance portfolio for NOK 520 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Storebrand ASA

* ‍has signed an agreement to take over silver’s insurance portfolio for nok 520 mln

* The purchase is financed by the company portfolio in Storebrand Livsforsikring AS

* Silver’s 21,000 policies and NOK 10 bln in pension assets will be transferred to Storebrand​

* ‍It is expected that purchase will provide an operating result before tax of approximately nok 60m a year​

* ‍In 2018 a negative result effect of approximately nok 45m is expected to align assumptions in new insurance portfolio and other financial effects

* ‍A deferred tax asset of nok 300m will be recognized on balance sheet to reflect tax loss carried forward loss in silver​

* ‍The agreement presupposes that no more than 20 pct of silver’s customers object to solution by deadline set by silver and public approvals

* ‍Transaction is expected to be completed during january 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.