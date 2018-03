March 1 (Reuters) - Storm Resources Ltd:

* . “STORM” OR THE “COMPANY”) IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE ITS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY FUNDS FLOW EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* QTRLY ‍REV FROM PRODUCT SALES $34.8 MILLION VERSUS $26.2 MILLION​

* ‍FOR Q1 OF 2018, PRODUCTION IS FORECAST TO BE 19,500 TO 20,500 BOE PER DAY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: