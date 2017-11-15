FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Storm Resources reports qtrly shr $0.01
November 15, 2017 / 1:31 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Storm Resources reports qtrly shr $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Storm Resources Ltd

* Storm Resources Ltd. (“Storm” or the “company”) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017

* Storm Resources Ltd says qtrly earnings per share $0.01‍​

* Qtrly production increased 14% from the prior year (13% on a per-share basis) to average 15,193 boe per day‍​

* ‍For Q4 of 2017, production is forecast to be 18,000 to 19,000 boe per day​

* Qtrly revenue from product sales $24.1 million versus. 21.05 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
