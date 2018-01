BRIEF-Stornoway Diamond Says Q4 Diamond Production Of 398,267 Carats

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Stornoway Diamond Corp:

* STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORP - Q4 DIAMOND PRODUCTION OF 398,267 CARATS

* STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORP - FY2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE ESTIMATED AT $82 MILLION

* STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORP - Q4 SALES OF 453,646 CARATS

* STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORP - FOR FY2018, CASH OPERATING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED AT $142 MILLION TO $150 MILLION

* STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORP - Q4 SALES OF 453,646 CARATS SOLD IN TWO TENDERS FOR GROSS PROCEEDSOF $49.1 MILLION

* STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORP - IN FY2018, EXPECTS TO PRODUCE 1.6 MCARATS FROM PROCESSING OF 2.5 MTONNES OF ORE AT AN AVERAGE GRADE 65 CPHT

* STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORP - "OUTLOOK FOR ROUGH DIAMOND PRICING IN H1 OF 2018 IS POSITIVE"