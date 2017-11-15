FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Storytel sees positive Q4 after strong Q3 sales growth
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
World
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 15, 2017 / 7:47 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Storytel sees positive Q4 after strong Q3 sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Storytel AB (Publ)

* Storytel Q3 sales 309 million SEK (237)

* Storytel Q3 pretax result -24 million SEK (+7)

* Storytel says forecast for Q4, 2017 looks positive in all our markets

* Says in Sweden we have nearly 300,000 subscribers, and in total more than 530,000, which will generate up to 210 MSEK in streaming revenues during Q4, 2017

* Says during 2017 as a whole, we estimate our streaming

* revenues will total approximately 730 MSEK, which is an increase of 47% compared to 2016 as a whole Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.