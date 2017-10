BRIEF-Strabag says service agreement of SPFS with Deutsche Telekom ends latest on June 30, 2019​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - STRABAG SE:

* ‍SERVICE AGREEMENT OF STRABAG GROUP COMPANY SPFS WITH DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ENDS LATEST ON 30 JUNE 2019​

* ‍STRABAG PFS MUST UNDERGO A FUNDAMENTAL REORGANISATION​

* ‍DIRECTLY AFFECTED BY DECISION AROUND 3,300 EMPLOYEES WORKING EXCLUSIVELY FOR DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ACCOUNT​

* ‍STRABAG SE‘S TARGETED EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 3% FOR 2017 APPEARS AMBITIOUS​

* ‍ANNUAL REVENUE LOSS WON'T IMPACT TARGETS OF STRABAG SE GROUP UNTIL 2019​