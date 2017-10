Oct 2 (Reuters) - Strad Energy Services Ltd:

* Strad Energy Services Ltd. announces extension and amendments to its credit facilities

* Strad Energy Services Ltd - ‍has agreed with its syndicate of lenders to extend maturity of its credit facilities by two years to September 29, 2020​

* Strad Energy Services Ltd - has maintained maximum amount of its credit facilities at $41.5 million plus $7 million USD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: