July 11, 2017 / 9:20 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services Ltd. announces discontinuance of class action proceeding

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Strad Energy Services Ltd

* Strad Energy Services Ltd - Plaintiffs in proposed class action proceeding have filed discontinuance of action against all defendants named in action

* Strad Energy Services Ltd - Class action filed in Alberta court of queen's bench action no. 1601-07269

* Strad Energy Services Ltd - All defendants named in action include strad and certain of its current and former directors, on a without costs basis

* Strad Energy Services Ltd - No settlement proceeds have been paid or are payable by strad or individual defendants in action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

