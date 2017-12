BRIEF-Strad Energy Services Says Approved 2018 Capital Expenditure Program Of $8 Mln

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Strad Energy Services Ltd:

* STRAD ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM AND UPDATE TO ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* STRAD ENERGY SERVICES LTD - APPROVED A 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM OF $8.0 MILLION

* STRAD ENERGY SERVICES LTD - COMPANY INTENDS TO FINANCE 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM FROM OPERATING CASH FLOW

* STRAD ENERGY SERVICES - MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO ALLOCATE PORTION OF EXCESS FREE CASH FLOW TO NCIB PROGRAM IN 2018