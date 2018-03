Feb 28 (Reuters) - Stratasys Ltd:

* STRATASYS RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 REVENUE $179.3 MILLION VERSUS $175.3 MILLION

* SEES ‍REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $670 TO $700 MILLION INCOME FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018​

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.46 TO $0.75

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 TO $0.50

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED AT $40 TO $50 MILLION FOR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)