Oct 26 (Reuters) - STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG:

* 9M SALES ROSE 19.6 PERCENT TO 151.1 MILLION EUR

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR CONFIRMED​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF 15.9% IN 9M|2017 (9M|2016: 14.6%)​

* 9MTH ADJUSTED EBIT GREW BY 30.4% FROM EUR 18.4 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 24.0 MILLION IN 2017​

* 9MTH ‍ADJ CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME UP YEAR-ON-YEAR BY 22.1% TO EUR 18.6 MILLION