Aug 7 (Reuters) - Stratech Group Ltd:

* Says had preliminary talks with some parties to seek investments in co

* Says controlling shareholders to expedite injection of fresh funds as loans to meet cashflow requirements

* Says ‍plans to resolve any loan defaults, payroll issues including amounts due for central provident fund contributions, in next 2 weeks​