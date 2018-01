Jan 25 (Reuters) - Strattec Security Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q2 SALES $103.2 MILLION VERSUS $98.9 MILLION

* STRATTEC- ‍ESTIMATED IMPACT OF NEW FEDERAL TAX LAW CHANGE IN CURRENT YEAR QUARTER INCREASED DILUTED EPS BY $0.15​