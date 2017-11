Nov 16 (Reuters) - Strauss Group Ltd -

* Qtrly ‍strong organic sales growth, excluding foreign exchange effects, was 8.3%​

* Qtrly ‍shr NIS 1.09

* Qtrly ‍sales were NIS 2.2 billion compared to NIS 2.1 billion in corresponding prior-year period​