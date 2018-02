Feb 27 (Reuters) - Strax Ab:

* ‍GROUP‘S SALES FOR PERIOD JANUARY 1 - DECEMBER 31, 2017, AMOUNTED TO MEUR 100.6​

* ‍GROUP'S RESULT FOR PERIOD JANUARY 1 - DECEMBER 31, 2017, AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.03 PER SHARE​