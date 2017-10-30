BRIEF-Strayer Education Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.56

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Strayer Education Inc

* Strayer Education Inc reports third quarter enrollment, revenues and earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 revenue $108.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Strayer Education - sees ‍total enrollments at strayer university for Q4 to grow 6% to about 48,100 students from 45,509 students last year

* Strayer Education Inc - qtrly student enrollment at company’s main operating unit increased 7% to 41,679 compared to 38,813 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: