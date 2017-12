Dec 12 (Reuters) - Streamline Health Solutions Inc:

* STREAMLINE HEALTH® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 REVENUES OF $6.4 MILLION; BREAKEVEN NET INCOME; ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.5 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE FELL 3 PERCENT TO $6.4 MILLION

* SAYS ‍BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $47.7 MILLION​

* STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS - NET INCOME FOR Q3 WAS ESSENTIALLY BREAKEVEN ($3,000) AS COMPARED TO A $2.0 MILLION NET LOSS