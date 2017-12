Dec 4 (Reuters) - Streamline Health Solutions Inc:

* STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC - ANNOUNCED A NEW THREE-YEAR CLIENT CONTRACT FOR STREAMLINE EVALUATOR