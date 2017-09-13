FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Streamline Health Solutions reports Q2 net loss per common share $0.06​
September 13, 2017 / 8:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Streamline Health Solutions reports Q2 net loss per common share $0.06​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Streamline Health Solutions Inc

* Streamline Health Solutions reports second quarter 2017 revenues of $5.9 million; ($1.1 million) net loss; adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million

* Q2 revenue fell 20 percent to $5.9 million

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc says ‍backlog at end of quarter was $46.3 million​

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc - qtrly ‍diluted net loss per common share $0.06​

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc - ‍new sales bookings for quarter were $1.1 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

