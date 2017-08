June 29 (Reuters) - Street Capital Group Inc:

* Street Capital Group Inc - Duncan Hannay has been appointed president and CEO of Street Capital

* Street Capital Group Inc - Hannay will assume these responsibilities following retirement of Ed Gettings on September 1, 2017

* Street Capital Group Inc - Hannay is currently acting chief operating officer of Finastra