FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Street Capital Q2 ‍total revenue $16.1 million
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Street Capital Q2 ‍total revenue $16.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Street Capital Group Inc

* Street Capital announces 2017 second quarter results

* Street Capital Group Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted shareholders’ diluted earnings per share were $0.02​

* Street Capital Group Inc - ‍total revenue (net of acquisition costs) was $16.1 million in Q2-2017 compared to $19.9 million​

* Street Capital Group Inc - ‍during Q2 2017, company initiated a business restructuring that involved reduction of approximately 10% of its workforce​

* Street Capital Group Inc - ‍anticipated ongoing expense savings from staff reduction is between $1.5 to $2.0 million per year​

* Street Capital Group Inc - ‍is still targeting positive operating leverage beginning in 2018​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.03, revenue view c$17.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Street Capital Group Inc - qtrly ‍​ shareholders’ diluted earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.