FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Street Capital Q2 ‍total revenue $16.1 million
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Street Capital Q2 ‍total revenue $16.1 million

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Street Capital Group Inc

* Street Capital announces 2017 second quarter results

* Street Capital Group Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted shareholders' diluted earnings per share were $0.02​

* Street Capital Group Inc - ‍total revenue (net of acquisition costs) was $16.1 million in Q2-2017 compared to $19.9 million​

* Street Capital Group Inc - ‍during Q2 2017, company initiated a business restructuring that involved reduction of approximately 10% of its workforce​

* Street Capital Group Inc - ‍anticipated ongoing expense savings from staff reduction is between $1.5 to $2.0 million per year​

* Street Capital Group Inc - ‍is still targeting positive operating leverage beginning in 2018​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.03, revenue view c$17.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Street Capital Group Inc - qtrly ‍​ shareholders' diluted earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.