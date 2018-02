Jan 31 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd:

* SAYS CO GETS U.S. FDA APPROVAL FOR PIROXICAM CAPSULES

* PRODUCT WILL BE MANUFACTURED AT CO'S ORAL DOSAGE FACILITY AT BANGALORE; WILL BE MARKETED BY STRIDES PHARMA IN U.S. MARKET