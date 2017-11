Nov 10 (Reuters) - STROEER SE & CO KGAA:

* CONTINUES ON A SUCCESSFUL COURSE IN THE THIRD QUARTER AND EXPECTS MORE PROFITABLE GROWTH IN 2018

* 9M REVENUE 910 MILLION EUR

* ‍STRÖER ANTICIPATING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 1.5B AND OPERATIONAL EBITDA OF EUR 370M FOR 2018​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE INCREASES BY 19% FROM EUR 766M TO EUR 910M IN FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2017​

* ‍OPERATIONAL EBITDA INCREASES BY 18% FROM EUR 178M TO EUR 209M IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)