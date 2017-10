Oct 3 (Reuters) - Strongbridge Biopharma Plc

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc announces proposed public offering of ordinary shares

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - ‍intends to offer and sell its ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering​

* Strongbridge - to use proceeds for investment in expanded commercial infrastructure for KEVEYIS, continued development of RECORLEV and veldoreotide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: